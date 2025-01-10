Commander Country

Commanders LB Bobby Wagner Shares Advice Before Playoff Game

Bobby Wagner has experience that the Washington Commanders will draw upon for the playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) drops a pass against Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) drops a pass against Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to competing in the postseason.

Even though the Commanders are relatively young, veterans like Wagner are sprinkled across the team to give them some experience going into the postseason.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was asked about the advice Wagner gave to the team ahead of this week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It doesn't matter who makes the plays, as long as the play is being made," Daniels said about Wagner's advice. "The attention to detail, the focus might ramp up a little bit more, but at the end of the day you got to stick to your routine and try to keep that process going.”

Wagner has 16 games of playoff experience under his belt with the Seattle Seahawks, including a win in Super Bowl XLVIII, so the Commanders will be counting on him for his experience and bestowing some confidence in the rest of the team to try and make plays when it matters most.

The Commanders are set to kick off against the Bucs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• What Are Washington Commanders' Super Bowl Odds Before Playoffs Begin?

• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Sends Message Ahead of Playoffs

• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success

• Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders into Playoffs with Calm and Confidence

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News