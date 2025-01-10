Commanders LB Bobby Wagner Shares Advice Before Playoff Game
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to competing in the postseason.
Even though the Commanders are relatively young, veterans like Wagner are sprinkled across the team to give them some experience going into the postseason.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was asked about the advice Wagner gave to the team ahead of this week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“It doesn't matter who makes the plays, as long as the play is being made," Daniels said about Wagner's advice. "The attention to detail, the focus might ramp up a little bit more, but at the end of the day you got to stick to your routine and try to keep that process going.”
Wagner has 16 games of playoff experience under his belt with the Seattle Seahawks, including a win in Super Bowl XLVIII, so the Commanders will be counting on him for his experience and bestowing some confidence in the rest of the team to try and make plays when it matters most.
The Commanders are set to kick off against the Bucs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.
