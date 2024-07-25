Washington Commanders LB Frankie Luvu Describes Working with Bobby Wagner
The Washington Commanders signed two top-tier linebackers this offseason in Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner, filling a massive need in the defense.
Luvu came from the Carolina Panthers, while Bobby Wagner brings over a decade of experience, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the pair are coming together in the nation's capital, but they already have a chemistry between the two.
“Sometimes we don't say anything, but we just feel each other, and it just connects man," Luvu said. "Like we just kind of play off each other. The communication level between me and him is on point so it's moving forward, and the process is to keep it like that.”
It's important for linebackers to be on the same page with each other in order for the defense to function. Wagner comes to Washington having worked with coach Dan Quinn back in Seattle when the two won a Super Bowl over a decade ago. Now, he brings that experience to partner up with Luvu, one of the most underrated linebackers in the league over the past two years.
Luvu has the chance to be Washington's top tackler again, and working with a future Hall of Famer in Wagner will only help him grow even more.
