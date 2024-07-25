Commander Country

Washington Commanders LB Frankie Luvu Describes Working with Bobby Wagner

Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner will play key roles on the Washington Commanders defense.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 17, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) is introduced before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu (49) is introduced before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders signed two top-tier linebackers this offseason in Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner, filling a massive need in the defense.

Luvu came from the Carolina Panthers, while Bobby Wagner brings over a decade of experience, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the pair are coming together in the nation's capital, but they already have a chemistry between the two.

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels Makes Play of the Day During Washington Commanders Training Camp

“Sometimes we don't say anything, but we just feel each other, and it just connects man," Luvu said. "Like we just kind of play off each other. The communication level between me and him is on point so it's moving forward, and the process is to keep it like that.”

It's important for linebackers to be on the same page with each other in order for the defense to function. Wagner comes to Washington having worked with coach Dan Quinn back in Seattle when the two won a Super Bowl over a decade ago. Now, he brings that experience to partner up with Luvu, one of the most underrated linebackers in the league over the past two years.

Luvu has the chance to be Washington's top tackler again, and working with a future Hall of Famer in Wagner will only help him grow even more.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

Washington Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Jayden Daniels Leads Game-Winning Drive

Washington Commanders Jamin Davis Growing in New Role With Help of New Teammates

Commanders Veteran Pro Bowl DL Comments on Second-Round Draft

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News