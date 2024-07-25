Washington Commanders Jamin Davis Growing in New Role With Help of New Teammates
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders old and new are all adapting to their new environment as training camp is just getting underway.
Commanders who have been on the team for years have spoken publicly about the feeling of being on a new team without changing cities, and even new additions who played for these coaches before are learning new wrinkles to familiar schemes.
So to say it's a new day in Washington is an understatement in many ways, because it's almost like this organization is a whole new entity living in the skin of one we used to know.
One of the returning members of the roster experiencing the biggest shift since he's arrived is fourth-year linebacker Jamin Davis who has been getting cross-trained to contribute as an edge rusher along with his normal contributing role on the defense.
Helping him along that journey are coaches, of course, but also teammates who know what defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is going to ask of Davis. Guys like former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr.
"It's very key because a guy like that, he's showing you things that you probably wouldn't pick up on, just doing a new position change and stuff like that," Davis said of Armstrong. "So just talking to him on the side and just learning what I can to try to make some more plays."
On the first day of camp Davis resumed his edge rusher training and during an early individual position drill session after coming out of discussing the desired form with assistant linebacker/pass rush specialist Ryan Kerrigan he and Armstrong connected immediately. From there the duo continued working on what Davis had just done, ensuring there's no lack of communication and clarity about what is expected of the newly trained edge rusher.
