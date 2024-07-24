WATCH: Jayden Daniels Makes Play of the Day During Washington Commanders Training Camp
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to draw buzz in his first offseason in the NFL.
After he was chosen with the No. 2 pick in April's NFL Draft and shined during rookie minicamp and OTA's in late May and early June, Daniels is continuing to impress on the first day of training camp, throwing this beautiful touchdown pass to third-year running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Head coach Dan Quinn has not named Daniels or veteran Marcus Mariota as the starter just yet, but the Heisman Trophy winner from LSU currently has the inside track to be under center for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If Daniels continues to make plays like this during training camp, he will make coach Quinn's decision a little bit easier.
With Day 1 officially in the books, it's safe to say Daniels made a good first impression.
