Jamin Davis 'Running Out of Time'? Commanders Coaches Call Out LB

The Washington Commanders are hoping linebacker Jamin Davis breaks out in his second season with the team.

Last year's 19th overall pick struggled during his rookie season as the team tried to play him at middle linebacker. However, realizing Davis didn't fit like a glove in that spot, the team moved him outside ... his more natural position.

However, Davis is still showing some inconsistency at the position. When he's good, he's good ... like he was on the team's first drive this past Sunday, sacking Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff on third down.

But for every good play, there's a not so good play. Davis garnered a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 55.5. And head coach Ron Rivera explained Davis' struggles in Sunday's post game press conference.

"Well, a little inconsistency," Rivera said. "Again, as a young guy, he’s going to learn and grow but, hey, we’re running out of time as far as that’s concerned.”

It isn't the first time a coach has called out Davis in a press conference this season. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called Davis' performance "so-so" after a Week 1 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Davis hears the noise. In fact, he posted a since-deleted, yet cryptic video on his Instagram account (NSFW language), leading fans to believe he hears the public criticism loud and clear.

It's clear patience is thinning between Davis and the coaching staff, and it appears there is only a matter of time before he's benched (or maybe even cut) or the Commanders coaches are fired.

