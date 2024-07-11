Washington Commanders Legend Says Bobby Wagner Brings 'Instant Credibility'
In July of 2023 it was commonplace to see the Washington Commanders linebacker group ranked at or near the bottom of the league.
If you come across a 2023 preseason individual linebacker ranking list you won't likely see any Commanders on there. But you will probably see Bobby Wagner's name, and could even see Frankie Luvu's.
Today, both men are in Washington and the linebacker group now gets high marks and projections ahead of the 2024 season. Something legendary linebacker London Fletcher says Wagner alone brings with him as he joins the team.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Reveal Uniform Update Honoring History of the Franchise
"Future Hall of Famer, perennial Pro Bowler, perennial All Pro, he still brings playmaking ability even at 34 years old."- London Fletcher on Bobby Wagner
"Man, you talk about instant credibility," Fletcher said to Michael Jenkins and Fred Smoot on the in-house Commanders show titled Get Loud. "What a difference a year makes in terms of where our linebackers were last year, as you mentioned, one of the worst in the league and then this year, number one by some people, Bobby, future Hall of Famer, perennial Pro Bowler, perennial All Pro, he still brings playmaking ability even at 34 years old. He reminds me of myself when I made the transition to D.C., I was 32 years old when I signed with Washington. Just bringing him in there first and foremost for his leadership. He's a great leader. He's been on great defenses. He knows how to run the system that (head coach) Dan Quinn wants to run...And he's still a high-level playmaker."
You might remember that when quarterback Sam Howell was traded from Washington to the Seattle Seahawks the talk was all about how impressed they were by him in their 2023 contest. In that same game, Wagner came away with 10 combined tackles, half a sack and deflected two passes. Safe to say the Commanders coaches and executives in attendance came away confirming the impressive resume Wagner had already built for himself.
Now, the two sides have merged and the Commanders are hoping Wagner's leadership and on-field intelligence shines through for them this season, but also rubs off on younger linebackers like Luvu who already has a multi-year deal and Jamin Davis who is playing on an expiring contract.
Even rookie Jordan Magee could learn a lot in just one season with Wagner leading his room. And if it is just one season, then next year will likely be a lot different from this one just like this one is different from the last.
But while Wagner is here, all of the DMV is celebrating it, and the people who know the most just how big an impact one player can make think this is a move that really changes things in Washington.
READ MORE: Commanders Have 2 Top-20 Linebackers According to CBS Sports Rankings
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Bobby Wagner's Summer Visit With Roger Goodell
• Which Tier of Fantasy Football Quarterbacks is Jayden Daniels In?
• Jayden Daniels Ranked Ahead of Bryce Young
• New Vibe on Commanders Team Thanks to Big Changes This Offseason