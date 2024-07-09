Commander Country

Washington Commanders Reveal Uniform Update Honoring History of the Franchise

While it's not everything Washington Commanders hoped for the franchise is bringing back a part of its history.

David Harrison

Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

To some Washington Commanders fans it won't be enough, but to many others it'll be a good step in the right direction, and the right thing to do.

For non-Commanders fans, they'll likely not see what the fuss is all about, but the team bringing back any piece of its history is going to be celebrated by a base that feels it's lost so much of it.

So when Washington unveiled the return of gold pants in the 2024 NFL season, the reaction was a positive one from fans and media alike.

"Smart comment from (Nicki Jhabvala) about Commanders ownership group to bring back the gold uniforms pants: 'They do understand history and I feel like a lot of history was lost from 2020 to 2022,'" JP Finlay of NBC Sports quoted the Washington Post reporter saying after the news was revealed.

One of the first Commanders fans to chime in on the team's post about the news said, "I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS," to which the team responded with prayer hand emojis.

"As a nod to the franchise's history, the Washington Commanders are bringing back the signature gold pants and will include them in their uniform combinations this season," Commanders senior writer Zach Selby wrote on the team's website. "The decision was made after hearing from several fans who wanted to see the iconic look return to the team."

It may not be everything the fans have asked for, but it's something, and it's an important something at that. Easy to do, sure, but impactful and a sign that Washington fans are finally being heard - and considered - by team ownership.

And that's a win where we come from.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

David Harrison

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

