Washington Commanders Reveal Uniform Update Honoring History of the Franchise
To some Washington Commanders fans it won't be enough, but to many others it'll be a good step in the right direction, and the right thing to do.
For non-Commanders fans, they'll likely not see what the fuss is all about, but the team bringing back any piece of its history is going to be celebrated by a base that feels it's lost so much of it.
So when Washington unveiled the return of gold pants in the 2024 NFL season, the reaction was a positive one from fans and media alike.
"Smart comment from (Nicki Jhabvala) about Commanders ownership group to bring back the gold uniforms pants: 'They do understand history and I feel like a lot of history was lost from 2020 to 2022,'" JP Finlay of NBC Sports quoted the Washington Post reporter saying after the news was revealed.
One of the first Commanders fans to chime in on the team's post about the news said, "I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS," to which the team responded with prayer hand emojis.
"As a nod to the franchise's history, the Washington Commanders are bringing back the signature gold pants and will include them in their uniform combinations this season," Commanders senior writer Zach Selby wrote on the team's website. "The decision was made after hearing from several fans who wanted to see the iconic look return to the team."
It may not be everything the fans have asked for, but it's something, and it's an important something at that. Easy to do, sure, but impactful and a sign that Washington fans are finally being heard - and considered - by team ownership.
And that's a win where we come from.
