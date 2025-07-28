Commanders linebacker among NFL's best
Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu is going into his second season with the team, where he hopes to continue growing.
Luvu and Bobby Wagner formed one of the best linebacker duos in the league last season and their arrivals helped the Commanders go from four wins to 12.
Former NFL linebacker Manti Te'o named his top 10 at the position going into the season and Luvu came in at No. 10 on the list.
Luvu among best NFL linebackers
"After a slow start to his career, Luvu has established himself as a force over the last three seasons (two in Carolina, one with Washington). He just enjoyed his best campaign in his first year under Dan Quinn, registering career highs in sacks (8), QB hits (14) and passes defensed (7) while playing next to Bobby Wagner," Te'o wrote.
"A second-team All-Pro selection last season, Luvu plays with immense energy and aggressiveness, often on display in blitz packages. Luvu causes a lot of chaos in the backfield and plays with no fear. His production speaks for itself, but his ability to lead is equally worth mentioning. The eighth-year pro is the often the player rallying his teammates on the sideline and the one leading the pregame huddle. It truly underscores his worth that he's the one guys go to, considering Wagner -- a future Hall of Famer -- is also in the mix."
The other linebackers in Te'o's top 10 ranking were Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders), Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Dre Greenlaw (Denver Broncos), Lavonte David (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens), Alex Anzalone (Detroit Lions), Zack Baun (Philadelphia Eagles), Nick Bolton (Kansas City Chiefs) and Denzel Perryman (Los Angeles Chargers).
With Wagner turning 35 this season, Luvu might have to shoulder more of the load for the Commanders linebacker pair. Luckily for Washington, Luvu appears capable of doing that.
Luvu and the Commanders will participate in the team's preseason opener on Aug. 8 at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots.
