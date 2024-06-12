Washington Commanders LB Frankie Luvu 'A Sponge' With So Many Former Player Coaches
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders don't likely consider being a former NFL player as a prerequisite to coach for the team, but they certainly appear to value that prior experience.
In the defensive front seven alone there are no fewer than four former NFL players coaching up current Commanders linebackers and defensive end.
One of them, Washington linebacker coach Ken Norton Jr., is a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Defensive line coach Darryl Tapp told us last week that being a former player doesn't do the job for him, but it's certainly an advantage he has, and a tool he can use to really connect with his players.
New Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu says he's never been around so many former players turned coaches, but he's looking to absorb as much as he can from the highly established staff.
"I think this is the first for me," Luvu said when asked about the amount of former players that are now coaching him and his teammaters. "With a lot of knowledge in the room and (to) be able to pick their minds and take it on the field, man, I'm blessed. I'm still learning as a sponge. I'm still trying to get as much information as I can to better myself as a player moving forward."
Luvu, a team captain with the Carolina Panthers, spent three years with his last team and three with the New York Jets before that.
Of all the free agent additions this offseason Luvu was one of a select few who received more than a one-year deal and there are high hopes he'll be able to establish himself as a future star and leader of the Washington defense.
Turning 28 in September, Luvu has some good years ahead of him if he can stay healthy and truly absorb everything his highly experienced coaching staff can teach him. Two things he plans on doing plenty of in the coming days.
