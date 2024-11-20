Commanders' Marshon Lattimore Headlines Injury Report vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders are on a two-game skid after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in a primetime NFC East matchup. They remain in conference play for their Week 13 battle, though they're playing a much more inferior opponent in the Dallas Cowboys.
Still, the Commanders are looking to get near full strength in the second half of their regular season schedule, especially as they're looking at a playoff berth. However, it's still uncertain whether four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore will be able to make his Washington debut in Week 12.
The former New Orleans Saints star will be better evaluated on Thursday and Friday as he's yet to suit up since being traded at the deadline.
On Wednesday, the star defensive back remained sidelined as a non-participant as he's nursing a hamstring injury. While they might not need his services as much against Dallas, they'll certainly want him on the gridiron as soon as possible.
Here's how Washington's injury report played out before their upcoming NFC East rivalry game:
Non-participant:
- LB Nick Bellore, knee
- TE Zach Ertz, rest
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
Limited participant
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- CB Noah Igbinoghene, thumb
- K Austin Seibert, hip
- TE Ben Sinnott, illness
The Commanders' injury report isn't all that lengthy, which is a blessing as they're in need of a huge win. The Houston Texans were able to roll into Jerry's World and snap their two-game skid against the Cowboys on Monday, and the Commanders will look to have similar success against Dallas this coming weekend.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Defensive Fatigue vs. Eagles Illustrated by Key Next Gen Stat
• Commanders Players Share Thoughts on Fourth Down Decision vs. Eagles
• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's Honest Take on Lack of Offensive Execution