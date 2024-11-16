Should Commanders Make Changes After Losing Streak?
The Washington Commanders find themselves in a stable position after Week 11, with hope for a playoff spot in their sights as the season continues.
The Commanders have made key decisions and upgrades this year, which have helped them build momentum for their season after last year in which they made major changes.
According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, Washington should avoid making major moves at this point, as things seem to be coming together, especially after some key acquisitions and roster decisions.
One significant decision the Commanders made has been sticking with Cornelius Lucas as the starting left tackle.
“Sticking with Cornelius Lucas at left tackle instead of having him rotate with Brandon Coleman was considered here, but Coleman has shown a lot of growth lately,” Holder wrote.
While immediate changes aren’t necessary, Washington must keep an eye on potential offseason upgrades. Positions such as wide receiver, defensive tackle, and free safety remain areas for improvement. However, for now, the roster appears solid enough to remain competitive.
The Commanders will have opportunities to enhance the roster in the future. For now, they are in a good position to continue progressing and remain competitive in a close contested division race.
