Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's Honest Take on Lack of Offensive Execution
Looking at the Washington Commanders' box score from their Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles you might think both the offense and defense struggled to contain their opponents.
However, looking at the game flow it becomes clear that while the Commanders' defense was stellar until it ran out of gas late in the game the offense not only failed to move the ball, they failed to secure the team's eighth win of the season.
"The defense did a great job," Washington receiver Terry McLaurin said following the 26-18 loss to the Eagles. "And when you let a team hang around and you don't capitalize off of the opportunities we had offensively their offense is going to eventually make plays. So yeah, I just don't think we did well today."
It was an honest take from one of the more respected members of the team, and one who has been through his fair share of losing with the franchise.
While the Commanders struck the first blow of the game with a one-yard touchdown score by running back Brian Robinson Jr. the offense also went three-and-out on three of its first four possessions and punted on four of the first five, failing to score points on five total drives before halftime.
In that stretch, the Washington defense held Philadelphia to just three points on three field goal tries. McLaurin himself was held without a catch heading into the halftime locker room. Of course, it's hard to have a catch without a target, and the star receiver didn't get his first one until the 11:11 mark in the third quarter.
He didn't have his first catch until there was 10:34 left in the game.
"There wasn't anything that they were doing that I wasn't expecting - we weren't expecting," McLaurin said when asked about the lack of targets and catches. "The ball just didn't come my way."
That one catch was good for 10 yards, and it was the only one he had all night. That stat line alone identifies a big focal point for the team to address and figure out during their extended break between their Week 11 and 12 contests.
Of course, it's not the only one, and McLaurin emphasized the importance of each individual player doing their part to make sure the team can come back together with their focus set on correcting deficiencies and getting a big win over the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday afternoon.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Bobby Wagner Sheds Light on How to Rebound from Losing Streak
• Back-to-Back Losses Test Commanders but Quinn Sees Growth Ahead
• NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Grab Top LB
• Jayden Daniels Cuts Throwing Hand During Commanders-Eagles Game