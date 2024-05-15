3 Commanders Games the NFL Should Be in Primetime
At 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the NFL will release the schedule for all 32 teams, including the Washington Commanders. Having given the entire roster a facelift, the Commanders will be among some of the most intruiging NFL teams to watch for the 2024 season.
Watching what teams get what primetime slots will be intriguing during the schedule release. There are plenty of reasons different teams will get a primetime slot, and one of the Commanders reasons is rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Each of the 32 teams know who their opponents will be during the upcoming NFL season, but it's a matter of schedule order and what times the games will be played.
So, which of the Commanders' games should be primetime games with the team's potential newfound interest among the league?
Commanders at Cowboys
With the Commanders heading to Dallas, the NFC East rivalry will make for some entertaining football. If Daniels can help turn this Commanders team around, the division could get even more competitive.
This is also a return game for Commanders head coach Dan Quinn. The former Cowboys defensive coordinator has a chance to return to his old stomping ground and win a divisional rivalry game on the road.
Commanders vs. Bears
Again, the teams know their opponents and where the games will take place. The Chicago Bears are making the trip to Washington D.C. to take on the Commanders. No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels is hosting No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. The two rookie quarterbacks going head to head while both teams undergo a rebuild is going to provide a star-driven matchup for fans.
Commanders vs. Eagles
Division rivalries always create for good battles. The Philadelphia Eagles, who have made a Super Bowl appearance during Jalen Hurts' tenure under center, are a great test for a Commanders team trying to make their way onto the scene with Daniels leading the way.
If the Commanders can pull off an in-division upset against the Eagles, their arrival will be more known across football, and it'd create for an incredible matchup as Daniels is taking on a very, very solid defense.
