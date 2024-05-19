Commanders Targeting Lions and Former Eagles Executive for 'High-Ranking' Role
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters is less than a month removed from wrapping his first NFL Draft, and arguably the most important for this franchise in two decades.
But anyone who thought he and the Commanders were done wheeling and dealing after draft weekend was over, they thought wrong.
Not only has Washington continued to seek out and even sign new players to the roster, but the team and Peters have made more than a handful of front-office and staff decisions in the past three weeks as well.
Those decisions including allowing some important contracts expire, and have also led to reports the team is looking to hire promising talent from around the league.
"The Commanders are working to hire Lions exec Brandon Sosna for a high-ranking front-office role, sources say," NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reported Sunday. "The fast-rising Sosna, 31, spent the last two years as Detroit’s senior director, football administration after a three-year stint as USC’s chief of staff."
Of Sosna, the Lions' online profile of the executive says, "In his role, Sosna oversees the strategic planning and management of the salary cap as the team's primary contract negotiator.
"He joined the Lions after three years at the University of Southern California (2019-21), where he served as Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director/Chief of Staff. Sosna's responsibilities at USC included managing the day-to-day operations across the entire athletics program, overseeing the department's external communications and revenue generating teams, providing administrative oversight of the football program, and serving as athletics' lead contract negotiator."
If hired, Sosna would rejoin Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark who was most recently the senior director of player personnel for Detroit and helped oversee both the college and pro scouting operations while there.
In addition, Garofolo also reported former Eagles executive Jake Rosenberg is also being interviewed for the position.
