Commanders absent from early NFL Top 100 reveal, but not for long
The NFL Top 100 reveal is underway, and the last 10 spots have been revealed without a single Washington Commanders player on the board.
Several Commanders are expected to land on the list, including quarterback Jayden Daniels making his first-ever appearance, and left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who will be on the list representing the team for the first time after being traded over from the Houston Texans.
While Washington is not represented in spots 91-100 just yet, here's who is, and who might show up thanks to those already revealed.
The NFL Top 100...So Far
No. 100 - WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Charger
No. 99 - DL Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks
No. 98 - RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
No. 97 - WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
No. 96 - LB Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 95 - OLB Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals
No. 94 - TE Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
No. 93 - C Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
No. 92 - S Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons
No. 91 - QB Tua Tagovaiola, Miami Dolphins
Commanders Projections
Looking at this list, we can firmly project that receiver Terry McLaurin (No. 97 last year) and quarterback Jayden Daniels will make their eventual appearances in the Top 100.
On the defensive line, only Jonathan Allen (No. 54 in 2024) represented the Commanders last season, and it is at least likely that there will be no representatives from the current roster this year after the veteran departed for Minnesota this offseason.
The third Washington player in last year's Top 100 was linebacker Bobby Wagner (No. 59), and given his play and appearance as a 2nd Team All-Pro in 2024, we'd expect him to make another appearance in 2025.
While Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was incredibly valuable to his team's success last year, Commanders veteran Zach Ertz was equally important and more impressive in the postseason while also eclipsing or matching statistically in several areas.
Not a slam dunk to make the list, we believe Ertz at least has an oustide shot of appearing.
New Commanders receiver Deebo Samuel was 30th on the 2024 list, but after a down year for him and the entire San Francisco 49ers squad, it is hard to state definitively whether or not he'll fall completely off the board in 2025.
This season, the NFL is revealing the Top 100 two names at a time every day Monday through Friday with the Top 10 being revealed as a group on September 1st. We'll keep following along with the list, and look to provide you with updates throughout the reveal.
