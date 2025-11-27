Commanders star says he found a 'next gear' during injury rehab

The Washington Commanders may soon be getting one of their biggest playmakers back at full strength.

Terry McLaurin has been working for weeks to return from his quad injury, but this time, he says things feel noticeably different.

The two-time Pro Bowler looked confident and energized, speaking with reporters, describing a level of comfort and explosiveness he did not have earlier in the season.

McLaurin Feels 'Faster and Freer'

Washington has missed McLaurin’s reliability, leadership, and downfield presence. His first attempt to return earlier this year was cut short by re-aggravation, but now, he says the difference is night and day.

“I feel really good. I feel better this time around than I did last time, but even when I came back last time, I felt like I was ready. Just had a little aggravation, but I feel good. I just feel like I do not really have any tightness in my injury area. I feel like my acceleration is there, just kind of like that next gear that I have and I am just not really thinking about it at all.”

Hitting 21 MPH

That “next gear” was put to the test during practice this week when McLaurin got the chance to open up on a deep ball from quarterback Jayden Daniels. The result was a reassuring moment for both players.

“I told him, thanks for helping me hit 21 miles an hour today, because we got to hit a deep ball and it just feels right.”

For a receiver known for his speed, that was the clearest sign yet that he is ready to compete again.

After re-injuring the quad earlier in the season, McLaurin was asked whether he felt he had rushed back too quickly.

“No, not at all. I think the plan was a great plan for me, and the good thing about it is I am very vocal with our training staff, and so they knew where I stood and how I was feeling leading up and I was hitting everything that I needed to do. I just got into an awkward position laying out for that football and that was kind of like the susceptibility of the injury.”

He also spoke candidly about the nature of the NFL, acknowledging that injuries are simply part of the job.

“I think as NFL players, we sometimes fear injury, but at the end of the day, if you are going to be out here, injury is one hundred percent guaranteed if you are blessed enough to play this game long enough. So there is never a question in my mind that I am going to take it easy or take it a step back.”

Growth Through Adversity

Even with the frustration of missing time, McLaurin said he used the downtime to grow mentally and spiritually.

“But even during this downtime, I have grown a lot in my faith and I have grown a lot as a person. I think the biggest thing I am proud of is just the way I have handled it. I tried to keep a positive attitude and even on the bench, it is going to sound kind of crazy, but I was just kind of had a smile because even with the disappointment, I still just had joy that I was going to be okay.”

McLaurin’s confidence, perspective and restored explosiveness could be exactly what Washington needs as they push through the second half of the season. If he truly is back to full speed, the Commanders’ offense instantly becomes far more dangerous.

