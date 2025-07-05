Commanders linked to 10-year veteran LB in free agency
The Washington Commanders need to boost their pass rush before the upcoming season begins.
There are a number of ways in which that can happen and there's a good chance the Commanders will mostly rely on the players currently on the roster to improve.
However, there are a few free agents out there that the Commanders can bring into the fold in hopes of working out. Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder thinks Za'Darius Smith could be a fit for the Commanders.
Smith to the Commanders?
"The Commanders are striving to take advantage of Jayden Daniels’ rookie contract by adding veterans to push for a Lombardi Trophy. However, Dante Fowler, who led the team in sacks with 10.5 sacks last year, returned to the Dallas Cowboys during free agency. So, the Commanders defense could use a pass-rusher to help replace that production," Holder wrote.
Smith, 32, was a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played four seasons for the Ravens, but signed a four-year deal worth $66 million with the Green Bay Packers after his rookie contract expired.
Smith became one of the league's top pass rushers during his time with the Packers, but hasn't regained that spark since his time in Green Bay.
Now a free agent, Smith is looking for a new home with just weeks before training camp. The Commanders need someone to replace Fowler's production without a plausible, obvious solution on the roster.
Smith may not be the answer, but it would give the Commanders another legitimate chance at glory.
