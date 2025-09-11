Washington Commanders 'not there yet,' says Dan Quinn
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn knows that the NFL season is a marathon, rather than a sprint.
While the Commanders are 1-0 after their big Week 1 win at home against the New York Giants, Quinn knows the team is far from the spot they can be at this point in the season.
“Yeah, we're not there yet, but I want that to grow as we play more and that's why I think in the early part of the season that identity is formed," Quinn said.
"Not by what it called but how you play it. And I'm watching the how a lot because I want to see that toughness. I want to see the finishing of plays and I know it's, there's going to be mistakes and how quickly we can get back to getting right. That happens. I don't like any coach, you don't want to see them, but you also recognize like that's part of it. I want to see that play style, the toughness, the physicality, the finishing. That's what I want to see, but it doesn't happen. It's got to be formed and so that's what I'm looking for again.”
Quinn eyes better for Commanders
The season is going to be long for the Commanders, but it doesn't feel like that early in the season with a short week right after the Week 1 opener.
The Commanders have to come out of the gates strong, but things will begin to settle down after their Thursday Night Football affair against the Green Bay Packers. If the Commanders can come out of the game with a 2-0 record, things should be in a good spot moving forward.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Packers is set for 8:15 p.m. ET inside Lambeau Field. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
