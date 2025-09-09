Tom Brady gives Commanders' Jayden Daniels major recognition after Week 1 win
Things weren't perfect for the Washington Commanders in their Week 1 21-6 defeat of the New York Giants to pick up an early NFC East victory. Washington's offense started the game slowly, but eventually found a rhythm behind a strong running game, quarterback Jayden Daniels, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Daniels picked up right where he left off in 2024, and while not the prettiest outing, he still managed to complete over 60% of his 30 pass attempts for 233 yards and a touchdown while adding another 68 yards on the ground. Daniels' leading ways were good enough to earn him FOX Sports' Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game honor.
Daniels shines, Brady approves
Per Brady, Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, called that he would be winning the award, and she was right. Daniels once again proved why he should be viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and Brady seems thrilled to see Daniels pick up right where he left off a season ago.
While the performance was impressive, there is still room for growth. Becoming more efficient and getting Terry McLaurin more involved will likely be at the top of the list. However, things are looking good for just getting through the first week of a grueling NFL season.
Speaking of grueling, Daniels and the Commanders won't have time to sit on their victory over the Giants all that long. Washington will have to quickly turn around this week as they head West to take on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.
The Giants' defense is solid, especially when it comes to the pass rush, but the Packers have a new look and seem reinvigorated with the addition of Micah Parsons. The Packers, much like the Commanders, are fighting to prove they are worthy contenders for Super Bowl LX, so Daniels and the rest of the squad will have to come out firing on all cylindars if they hope to go 2-0 to start the season.
