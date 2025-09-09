Commanders' Dan Quinn previews game plan vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders have to turn the page quickly as they take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 2's edition of Thursday Night Football.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn explained how the team will prepare for such a short turnaround this early in the season.
“Yeah, we really have a plan for how we want to go after the games, whether it's short or long or night or day and all of those. So, as far as the speed, you don't see a lot of that in practice this week with the quick turnaround," Quinn said.
"So, you try to manage that on the early days and you start building it up as you get closer to the game. But we did have some time before we began our Giants prep to begin on Green Bay. We didn't do any of that with the players, so that'll be their first exposure today in their mind. Today is like a Wednesday, tomorrow's like a Thursday and the next day is like a Friday. So, we just speed up the learning for them but there's a process to go through. We know what it looks like, how to get there and now it's time to go put it into effect.”
Quinn moving quickly towards Packers game
The Packers were one of the NFL's top teams in Week 1, holding the Detroit Lions to just 13 points on offense. They had one of the most convincing victories of the first week, so the Commanders will have their work cut out for them.
A win on the road against the Packers could solidify the Commanders as a true contender in the NFL this season.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Packers is set for Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
