Washington Commanders RB Austin Ekeler Ranked, Brian Robinson Snubbed in PFF Rankings
Running back Austin Ekeler is one of the key free agent additions brought in by the new Washington Commanders front office and coach staff, but to most on ground he's clearly the second man in the room behind third-year ball-carrier Brian Robinson Jr.
That assertion is not intended to be disrespectful to the more veteran Ekeler as it comes more from the clear potential Robinson has shown in limited work over the past two years, and his proven ability to do the things this new Commanders coaching staff says they want in their new offense.
Despite this, some Washington depth chart projections have leaned toward Ekeler as the top back with Robinson playing the second role.
According to Pro Football Focus' list of the top 32 running backs in the NFL today, Ekeler is clearly the best back in the room.
"Ekeler has been a curious case at running back. He has yet to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in his career, but his proficiency as a touchdown scorer is undeniable," Thomas Valentine wrote while ranking the veteran 29th in the league and leaving Robinson off the list altogether. "Ekeler led the NFL in total touchdowns in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, scoring 38 total touchdowns in that time — more than any other skill player."
It's important to note that the ranking only stacks the projected starters, but therein lies the flaw in Valentine's rankings from the beginning.
Other backs like Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers) and Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) could certainly be discussed as being lesser-caliber starting backs in the league than Robinson, if only PFF had the right ball-carrier in the No. 1 spot in Washington.
Regardless of what we, PFF, or anyone else says at this stage of the season preparation it'll be up to Robinson, Ekeler, and the rest of the Commanders offense to dictate what the narrative surrounding them will be after the 2024 season comes to an end.
