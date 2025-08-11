Commanders' offensive player suffers ACL tear
The Washington Commanders started off their preseason slate with a 48-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Friday night. From the opening kickoff, which was returned for a touchdown by Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson, to the final minutes, the Commanders were flat-out dominated to the disappointment of head coach Dan Quinn.
To make matters worse, Washington also saw one player on offense go down with a major injury.
Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn Announces Veteran Will Miss 2025 Season
According to Quinn, veteran offensive tackle Lucas Niang suffered a torn ACL in the exhibition. The injury will result in Niang missing the 2025 season.
Niang recently signed with the Commanders on July 30. He was listed as the fourth-string left tackle on the team's unofficial depth chart.
"One thing I can say is that Lucas Niang did tear his ACL, so bummer on that part. I wanted to give you that update," Quinn said to CommanderGameday's David Harrison on Sunday. "He had really done a nice job for us in a short time, so we're really bummed for him. At offensive line to come in and learn it and being ready to go play, it sucks in this chapter, but there's a lot more for him out there. But wanted to acknowledge that today.”
Washington does remain relatively healthy upfront with left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Andrew Wylie penciled in as starters. Foster Sarrell and Josh Conerly Jr. are listed as their primary backups, respectively.
Lucas Niang Is A Two-Time Super Bowl Champion
Niang began his professional career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was drafted by the franchise in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
After sitting out his rookie season due to COVID-19, Niang appeared in 33 games and made nine starts over 2021-24.
Niang became the first French national to ever play in and win a Super Bowl in 2023. He added another ring the following year.
Last season, Niang was primarily on Kansas City's practice squad.
