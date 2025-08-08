Former Commanders player praises head coach Dan Quinn
Heading into the first preseason game, New England Patriots offensive lineman Morgan Moses knows all too well about the Washington Commanders.
A former piece on the team's offensive line from 2014 to 2020, Moses now faces his former team from the other side of the field, but he’s been watching their transformation closely.
Moses says the change with the Commanders has been noticeable, and he credits much of it to head coach Dan Quinn’s leadership. “We’ve always had a talented team,” Moses said, reflecting on his time in Washington. “But now they’ve got a coach that can lead by example. He’s a players’ coach. And people want to follow him. That makes the process a lot easier.”
For a franchise that has been chasing stability for years, Quinn’s ability to connect with players, earn their trust, and hold them accountable seems to be the recipe Washington needed. “That’s always a beautiful thing,” Moses added. “They’ve done a great job with drafting and bringing guys in.”
That’s a nod to both the coaching staff and front office, whose recent roster-building efforts have brought new life to the franchise. The Commanders' draft classes and offseason moves suggest a new mentality where it blends young talent with the steady presence of veterans, creating a balance the team has long been missing.
Moses also pointed to the deep-rooted history associated with wearing Burgundy and Gold. “I grew up in that Washington–Dallas Thanksgiving game,” he said. “Anytime Washington and Dallas are doing good, the NFL is a better place.”
From afar, Moses sees what many Commanders fans have been waiting for: a player-focused head coach, a front office committed to building a sustainable franchise and culture.
Now with the right pieces, the Commanders are building something designed to last, and even those outside the organization, like Moses, are taking notice.
READ MORE: A Commanders veteran says the team has unlocked a new level of his game
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• A Commanders rookie did something 'nobody would do,' and coaches noticed
• Commanders head coach praises $97 million cornerback
• Commanders coach has a blunt message about the contract drama
• This Commanders player-coach duo has a very unique history