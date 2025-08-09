Commanders fall to Patriots in preseason rout
The Washington Commanders are leaving the northeast on a sour note after falling xx-xx to the New England Patriots in the preseason opener at Gillette Stadium.
The Commanders surrendered the lead on the very first play of the game when Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson took the opening kickoff 100 yards to the house for the game's opening score.
The Patriots doubled their lead late in the first quarter when last year's No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye led an eight-play, 61-yard drive that ended in a touchdown run from the former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback. New England added a field goal on the following possession to go up 17-0 on the Commanders.
After Patriots kicker Parker Romo drilled a 57-yard field goal at the top of the second quarter, the Commanders finally got on the board when Matt Gay capped off a 12-play, 50-yard drive with a 37-yard field goal. The Patriots responded with another touchdown drive that ended in a Joshua Dobbs two-yard run.
By halftime, the Patriots led 27-3.
From there, the Commanders began to find the end zone with a pair of touchdown drives. Running back Jeremy McNichols scored on a two-yard run, but the defense couldn't stop New England's offense.
The Commanders defense got torched for three more touchdowns in the second half, leading to a 48-18 defeat.
If there's any positive takeaway for Washington after its first preseason game, it's that the team didn't play most of its starters. They had 30 players out for precautionary and injury reasons, so majority of the players on the field tonight won't see much action during the year.
That being said, the Commanders still got thumped and that should spark some fire out of Dan Quinn and the coaching staff ahead of the next game.
The Commanders return to the field on Monday, Aug. 18 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
