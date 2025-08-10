Commanders QB takes the blame for 'frustrating' preseason loss
The Washington Commanders were fresh off a frustrating and disappointing preseason debut when quarterback Sam Hartman met with the media at his locker to discuss the night's events.
He used words like 'responsibility' and took blame for the 41-18 Commanders' loss to the New England Patriots, even though he played less than one full half, because he knows "it starts with the quarterback play."
"As a quarterback, you want to see a win, see good results, and so you take it as a responsibility that the mistakes and everything are just kind of on you," Hartman said after getting the first start for Washington this preseason.
An Omen From the Start
From the start, Hartman and the offense looked out of rhythm. His first pass, intended for receiver K.J. Osborn, missed the mark due to either an inaccurate throw by the quarterback or a lack of understanding between the duo about where the play should go.
Regardless, the play failed, and it turned out to be an omen for how Hartman's night would unfold. Later, on his second possession after the defense gave the Commanders' offense a short field to work with off of a fumble recovery, Hartman took blame for missing tight end Ben Sinnott across the middle on a play that would have positioned his unit in the red zone.
Not All on the Quarterback
Hartman wasn't solely to blame, however, a fact no good leader would ever point out. There were passes dropped that would have helped a lot, and even the Patriots' defense requires credit for the quarterback's rough outing. Specifically, on a beautifully thrown ball to the left side deep corner of the end zone, it appeared Washington might get into the end zone until the New England cornerback in coverage made a brilliant play and prevented the score. As they say, 'they get paid to make plays too.'
“But again, I take a look in the mirror and just say, Hey, I've got to play better and hit the throws that I need to hit," Hartman says. Taking accountability for his team's performance through and through.
It was a tough pill to swallow for everyone that suited up and even for the 30 Commanders who didn't. Nobody likes losing, even in the preseason, and nobody likes watching their teammates, friends, and brothers, get defeated the way they did Friday night.
Accountability as a Foundation
The good news, if there is any, is that accountability oftentimes turns into learning, which in turn should lead to improved play the next time out. So while the night itself is tough to shoulder, the mindset is in the right place for Hartman and all of Washington to get better from the experience.
