Commander Country

The real reason for Terry McLaurin's hold-in with the Commanders revealed

It's not just about the money. A new report sheds light on what's really holding up a contract extension for the Washington Commanders' star receiver.

Caleb Skinner

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrate after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrate after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The saga that is the Terry McLaurin trade request and contract extension dispute only grows legs the longer that it goes on. The Washington Commanders and McLaurin have seemingly been far apart on a deal, but the overall consensus is that his trade request was to force the hand of the front office.

The expectation is that McLaurin will return to the Commanders' offense ready to rock and roll with Jayden Daniels and Deebo Samuel, and that good news seems to be drawing ever nearer, according to Scoop City's Dianna Russini.

"Everyone feels good that this is going to get done, it's just when and how do they land there... Yes, he asked for a trade, but does anybody really think he wants to go somewhere else? No."

'This is Going to Get Done'

It would be great if the McLaurin and the front office could come to terms on an extension sooner rather than later, but all signs point towards him returning to the team that drafted him out of Ohio State.

McLaurin has been through the tough times with Washington and has finally enjoyed some success with the team. It would be hard to imagine him deciding to leave with the direction of the team having positive momentum.

Terry McLauri
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin warms up prior to putting on pads before the game against the Chicago Bears at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Real Holdup

The Commanders' offense has relied heavily on McLaurin over the years, so losing him during a time they are seen as contenders would be a huge punch to the offense's gut.

It was first speculated that the impasse was due to the two sides being miles apart when it came to money, but it has emerged that it's the language and incentives that are the holdup.

McLaurin is deserving of a top-ten contract at his position, but there is no denying that he could see a slip in production as he enters the latter half of his NFL career.

READ MORE: Commanders QB takes the blame for 'frustrating' preseason loss

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders fall to Patriots in preseason rout

• Former Commanders player praises head coach Dan Quinn

 Commanders shockingly named trade destination for Cowboys' Micah Parsons

• A Commanders rookie did something 'nobody would do,' and coaches noticed

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

Home/News