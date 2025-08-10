The real reason for Terry McLaurin's hold-in with the Commanders revealed
The saga that is the Terry McLaurin trade request and contract extension dispute only grows legs the longer that it goes on. The Washington Commanders and McLaurin have seemingly been far apart on a deal, but the overall consensus is that his trade request was to force the hand of the front office.
The expectation is that McLaurin will return to the Commanders' offense ready to rock and roll with Jayden Daniels and Deebo Samuel, and that good news seems to be drawing ever nearer, according to Scoop City's Dianna Russini.
"Everyone feels good that this is going to get done, it's just when and how do they land there... Yes, he asked for a trade, but does anybody really think he wants to go somewhere else? No."
'This is Going to Get Done'
It would be great if the McLaurin and the front office could come to terms on an extension sooner rather than later, but all signs point towards him returning to the team that drafted him out of Ohio State.
McLaurin has been through the tough times with Washington and has finally enjoyed some success with the team. It would be hard to imagine him deciding to leave with the direction of the team having positive momentum.
The Real Holdup
The Commanders' offense has relied heavily on McLaurin over the years, so losing him during a time they are seen as contenders would be a huge punch to the offense's gut.
It was first speculated that the impasse was due to the two sides being miles apart when it came to money, but it has emerged that it's the language and incentives that are the holdup.
McLaurin is deserving of a top-ten contract at his position, but there is no denying that he could see a slip in production as he enters the latter half of his NFL career.
READ MORE: Commanders QB takes the blame for 'frustrating' preseason loss
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders fall to Patriots in preseason rout
• Former Commanders player praises head coach Dan Quinn
• Commanders shockingly named trade destination for Cowboys' Micah Parsons
• A Commanders rookie did something 'nobody would do,' and coaches noticed