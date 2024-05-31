Pro Football Focus Names Washington Commanders' X-Factor For 2024 Season
It is a new time in the DMV.
The Washington Commanders and their fans should be ecstatic with the direction in which their franchise is headed. They brought in a solid head coach, got a great general manager, put together a veteran free agency class, and topped it all off with a pretty sick draft class that included second overall pick and Heisman-winner out of LSU QB Jayden Daniels.
The Commanders are betting on Daniels to be their quarterback of the future and Pro Football Focus tends to agree as they listed the uber-talented QB as Washington's x-factor for the 2024 season.
"Washington brought in several veterans and put together a huge draft class, but the team’s fate lies in the hands of second-overall pick Jayden Daniels. The 2023 Heisman winner was the best player in college football last season. His dual-threat ability should inject life into a team that has perpetually struggled to find a franchise quarterback."
All eyes will be on Daniels. That is for sure.
However, luckily for Daniels, he will have all the tools necessary to be successful - so it seems. Not only will he have a good supporting cast around him, but the Commanders also brought in offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury as his offensive coordinator.
It may take some time for everyone to get on the same page, but on paper, that shouldn't take long and the offense should at least flourish in this new system as long as the offensive line holds up after being one of the worst in the league in 2023.
