Washington Commanders Co-Owner Comments on Name Change Potential Following Fan Poll
Fill in the blank with your preferred team name: 'The Washington ____________'.
If you said anything other than 'Commanders' you may be part of the majority, but you're going to join them in not getting what you want. At least not for a while.
The debate regarding the team name for the NFL franchise in the Washington D.C. area is far from over. The whole topic is getting brought up again after the Washington Post polled the local sports fans on whether or not they liked or disliked the name in which the slight majority, 54%, tallied that they "either dislike or hate the name".
On Wednesday Commanders' co-owner Majorie Harris was asked about the team name and whether there would be a change in the future in which she tabled the topic for now.
For the majority of Washington's history as a franchise, they went by the Washington Redskins, but amid concerns surrounding the connotation behind the name and a scandalous ownership period the organization decided to go a different route and ditch the historic team name when new ownership took over in 2020.
Following the tossing aside of the Redskins name, the organization went a unique route settling on the Washington Football Team - a name that resembles what a soccer club would be named - and it seemed that it would fit well with the NFL franchise that isn't located in an actual state, but rather a district.
However, just a couple seasons later they once again made a name change, this time to the Washington Commanders.
It is an interesting name considering there isn't much power behind it and the backlash they received from the name change. Many would even like to revert back to the Football Team, but at this point, it doesn't seem likely that anything is on the minds of the Commanders' front office when it comes to the topic.
Despite the name not being a fan-favorite, it could end up sticking as time moves on, and if the Commanders can start putting together winning seasons that will likely move the whole team name debate to the wayside as winning fixes everything.
