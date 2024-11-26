Commander Country

Commanders Place Austin Seibert on Injured Reserve

Austin Seibert is back on the sidelines for the Washington Commanders.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert (3) kicks a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert (3) kicks a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders will be looking for a new kicker.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Commanders have placed kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team has signed second-year running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to the 53-man roster.

Seibert dealt with a hip injury following the team's Week 9 win against the New York Giants, which forced him to miss two games. He returned against the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend, but he missed two extra points and a field goal attempt, alluding to the possibility that he was not 100 percent healthy.

With Seibert out, the team will likely elevate Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad for this weekend's game against the Tennessee Titans.

As for signing Rodriguez, the team is bringing him back to the roster after waiving him three days ago. The sixth-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft has 64 carries for 303 yards in his two seasons with the Commanders. He played in four games with the team prior to his release.

With Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. hurt against the Cowboys, the Commanders could look to use Rodriguez this week against the Titans.

