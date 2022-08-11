Skip to main content

Commanders Rookie WR Jahan Dotson Acting Like Seasoned Veteran in First Training Camp

Dotson was the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

When the Washington Commanders selected Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick in April's NFL Draft, many people were scratching their heads. But the Commanders hope that those people will continue to scratch their heads throughout the season wondering why he didn't go sooner.

Dotson might not have been the biggest name among the stacked wide receiver class in the draft this year, but the Penn State rookie is fine with that, ready to simply play the game he was paid to do.

“I feel like I'm progressing very well, you know, just getting the playbook down," Dotson said. "That's the biggest thing. Becoming comfortable out here, gelling with the quarterbacks of course, gelling with my teammates, but I feel like overall it's been a success. Just taking it day by day though, you know, taking it step by step, not looking too far ahead in the future. Just coming in and working every day. That's all I can do.”

That work ethic and mentality led head coach Ron Rivera to name Dotson as a starting wide receiver in the team's first depth chart. And assuming he stays there, he'll start next to Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, drawing attention away from the two veteran receivers.

Another reason why Dotson has earned his starting role has to do with his already-strong chemistry with the quarterbacks. He's been able to work with all three quarterbacks and he's figuring out how to work with each one individually.

"I feel like we're building a great chemistry with the quarterbacks Taylor [Henicke], Carson [Wentz], Sam [Howell]'s looking good," Dotson said. "The guys are looking great. So, I feel like it's just gonna keep building every single day we get these reps out here, practice and we're gonna be good.”

Dotson has made his intentions clear this training camp. He's coming in to do his job. He's following the example set by the veterans on the team and mimicking them to the point where it doesn't even feel like Dotson is a rookie anymore. He's become one of the guys.

