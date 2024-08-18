Commander Country

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Shows 'Good Poise' vs. Miami Dolphins

Jayden Daniels continues to look like a veteran during his rookie training camp for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While the Washington Commanders couldn't pull out a win in their 13-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels continued to impress.

While points weren't popping on the scoreboard, that shouldn't be a negative on Daniels' part. The rookie out of LSU performed strong in his second consecutive preseason start.

"He was on the field more against Miami and showed a solid command of Kliff Kingsbury's offense and good poise against many of the Dolphins' starting defenders," Bleacher Report writes. "We didn't see many of the explosive plays that Washington had during joint practices with the Dolphins. However, Daniels was in rhythm, accurate and efficient. He finished 10-of-12 for 78 yards, added 13 rushing yards and got Washington into scoring position on both of his drives."

READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Showing Positive Signs Through Two Showings

Daniels is proving week-by-week that he is ready for the moment, and the Commanders should have full faith in putting him out there knowing he gives the team the best chance to win.

Washington will get one final opportunity to see Daniels before the regular season in next week's preseason finale against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders Safety Living Up to Aggressive Directive in Return to Practice

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Showing Positive Signs Through Two Showings

• Washington Commanders Trail 10-6 at Halftime After Missing Two of Four Field Goals

• Another Washington Commanders First-Round Pick Has Future in Question Entering Week 2

• Washington Commanders Defense Has 'Come a Long Way' Learning and Executing New Scheme

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News