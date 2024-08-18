Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Shows 'Good Poise' vs. Miami Dolphins
While the Washington Commanders couldn't pull out a win in their 13-6 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels continued to impress.
While points weren't popping on the scoreboard, that shouldn't be a negative on Daniels' part. The rookie out of LSU performed strong in his second consecutive preseason start.
"He was on the field more against Miami and showed a solid command of Kliff Kingsbury's offense and good poise against many of the Dolphins' starting defenders," Bleacher Report writes. "We didn't see many of the explosive plays that Washington had during joint practices with the Dolphins. However, Daniels was in rhythm, accurate and efficient. He finished 10-of-12 for 78 yards, added 13 rushing yards and got Washington into scoring position on both of his drives."
Daniels is proving week-by-week that he is ready for the moment, and the Commanders should have full faith in putting him out there knowing he gives the team the best chance to win.
Washington will get one final opportunity to see Daniels before the regular season in next week's preseason finale against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
