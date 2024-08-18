Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Showing Positive Signs Through Two Showings
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has gotten off to a strong start to his inaugural NFL campaign, even though he's yet to have taken a regular season snap.
The NFL preseason poses a great opportunity for young players to get their feet wet before the regular season begins, and the Commanders' rookie quarterback has done just that. Daniels has appeared in two games and has looked sharp in both of them.
For starters, Daniels has yet to turn the ball over, showing solid security. As a rookie, he's been able to remain composed and handle NFL defenses while making the transition to pro football. Through the two games, he's thrown 15 passes, completing 12 of them for 123 yards while playing a total of three series.
In Daniels' three series played, the Commanders have put up 10 points with each of his drives leading to scoring opportunities. Nonetheless, the snaps he's gotten have been valuable in getting him ready to play in Washington's regular season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9.
Having a rookie quarterback will pose its own challenges, but if the Commanders can get ball security from Daniels, the offense will be in an incredible position to have a much-needed turnaround with Kliff Kingsbury taking over as the coordinator.
Throughout preseason, one thing has been made clear, though. Daniels' dual-threat ability will allow the Commanders to be more aggressive rather than him being a game manager. He's going to have chances to shine as a star throughout the season.
Again, it's been just three drives for Daniels, but the signs of him being a very sound talent in year one are there and, at this point, seems probable. The LSU product holds the keys to the franchise, as his ceiling ultimately determines the Commanders' ceiling in the short term, as an impressive rookie season from the quarterback could really, really, shake up Washington's season.
