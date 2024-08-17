Another Washington Commanders First-Round Pick Has Future in Question Entering Week 2
MIAMI -- The Washington Commanders haven't had a lot of success in the first round of the NFL Draft prior to general manager Adam Peters' arrival to the franchise.
Most recently defensive end Chase Young had his fifth-year option declined before being traded, then the Commanders declined Jamin Davis' option this past offseason, and now speculation is widespread that receiver Jahan Dotson is on the cusp of being demoted to being the team's third receiver.
While everyone is focused on the potential downfall of yet another first round pick in Washington, Dotson himself says he's focused on getting better with every chance he has to do so.
"I'm trying to show what I can do every single day and just be better than I was yesterday," Dotson said following joint practice against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. "I'm trying to grow every single day that I come out here trying to find something to get better at every single day. That's my overall main focus. ...Keep building on my game because I'm not where I want to be. I'm going to keep building every single day to make sure I'm where I want to be."
Dotson isn't alone in not being where he wants to be, and Thursday morning coach Dan Quinn made it clear the No. 2 receiver on the Commanders' roster has yet to be clearly identified.
“I would say we are right in the middle of it," coach Quinn said of the team's search for a No. 2 receiver. "And so, you'll see a lot of guys in...There's a lot of guys that are really battling. I've been really impressed with [WR] Olamide [Zaccheaus] and I thought he's had a really strong camp. I'm looking forward to getting [WR] Luke [McCaffrey] some extra work into here, [WR] Jahan [Dotson], [WR] Dyami [Brown]. So that's where we're at and then the special teams is gonna have a factor in that as well.”
In today's NFL even being the third receiver on a roster is akin to being a starter. At practice on Thursday there were several looks where Dotson was on the field with receivers Terry McLaurin and Olamide Zaccheaus at the same time. Labels aside, all three men had opportunities to make plays for their offense.
Having that ability is important. And the more comfortable Dotson gets with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's system the better chance he has at making an impact.
"I feel like I'm getting pretty comfortable with the offense, especially moving inside and outside. Being able to play almost every position we have in the wide receiver room," said Dotson. "It is just me going home every day and getting in my playbook, making sure that I know where I'm supposed to line up my assignment and that enabled me to play faster. So yeah, being comfortable with the playbook is big for me."
No receiver played more snaps in the Commanders' first preseason game than Dotson, something that got plenty of attention. Coach Quinn says he expects the receiver to play a similar number of snaps on Saturday against Miami.
It'll be another opportunity for Dotson to prove himself, and the latest data collection effort for Washington in its hunt for a No. 2 receiver.
