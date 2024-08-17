Washington Commanders Defense Has 'Come a Long Way' Learning and Executing New Scheme
MIAMI -- The Washington Commanders defense was a major letdown last season and whether you blame the coaching, players, scheme, or a combination of any of them, the end result contributed to the near complete replacement of the staff and many members of the roster.
Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was quite vocal during and near the end of the season and drew a lot of attention to how secure his future was with the team. His neighbor on the line, Daron Payne, took a quieter approach to dealing with the frustrating season, but the increase in his demeanor this preseason is a clear sign of both relief and excitement for what may be on the horizon.
After Washington got after the Miami Dolphins first-team offense in joint practice on Thursday Payne met with the media and expressed just how well he feels things are going under defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.
"I feel like just the new scheme, we've been working so hard to get the new scheme and we (have come) a long way from when we first came into OTAs," Payne said with a visible smile on his face. "And I think we (are) going to be a good group. We just got to keep on chipping at it and when Week 1 rolls around just get after it."
Week 1 is a big test for the Commanders because they'll be visiting a Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad that was one of the final four teams in the NFC Playoff race last season.
They may not have quarterback Tom Brady on the roster any more, but the Buccaneers have another weapon on their side - heat. Another benefit of practicing and playing in Florida this preseason.
"It is good to be down here in Florida because our first game (is) going to be in Tampa," Payne said. "So I like to be out here in this heat getting running around and getting acclimated so it can go play in it."
Coach Whitt's plan isn't just for Payne and his teammates to play in the heat, cold, or otherwise, but to hunt. That's the popular phrase the unit is using these days. And it's exactly what they did in Miami on Thursday, and what they'll look to do again Saturday evening.
