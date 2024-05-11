Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Calls Off Bet With Giants WR Malik Nabers
Another former star quarterback and wide receiver duo has entered the NFL. During the 2024 NFL Draft, Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels was selected No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders. A mere four selections later, former LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers heard his name called by the New York Giants -- sending the former Tigers duo to the league within the draft's top six selections.
Both being high selections, the potential to win Offensive Rookie of the Year is there for them -- and almost expected of each by their respective fan bases. It also calls for a friendly challenge for the two, allowing the once-teammates to compete for something. The two former teammates then announced a $10,000 wager over who would win the award. On Friday, the two revealed the wager was called off.
Neither rookie called the wager off out of fear of losing the bet, but rather the two learning of the NFL's anti-wagering policy.
“Yeah, we were uneducated on the gambling policy in the NFL. We learned about it last night. Me and
him had a conversation and we canceled the bet. Obviously, we don't want to get in trouble with
anything, so we're just focused on being the best players for our respective teams," Daniels said on Friday.
Daniels, who threw for 3,812 yards and had 40 touchdowns with four interceptions last year, began his rookie minicamp with the Commanders, focused on helping the team turn things around after a 4-13 record a season ago.
“Man, it was awesome. I said to be able to live out a childhood dream. Seeing my helmet in my
locker, obviously in a jersey come out and get to practice you know? You can't take these times for
granted because you know, at the end of the day, it's something that a lot of people work for. A lot of people aren’t able to achieve their dreams, so, you know, God blessed me to be in this position, man, so I';m just happy,” Daniels said of practicing for the first time in the NFL.
While the wager between Daniels and Nabers is off, the Commanders potential franchise star is still just as eager to win the award and turn things around in the nation's capital. He's getting his feet wet practicing with the Commanders' new-look staff while preparing for what could be a special first season in the NFL.
