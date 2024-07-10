Commander Country

WATCH: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Grilled by Giants Coach on Hard Knocks

Before he was the Washington Commanders quarterback, Jayden Daniels had to make the rounds including a visit with the New York Giants.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State quarterback Jayden Daniels (QB01) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders selected their perceived quarterback of the future when they selected prolific dual-threat QB out of LSU Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Daniels play during his last season with the Tigers saw him throw for close to 4,000 yards while also running for over 1,000 making him one of the more highly sought after QBs in this past April's draft.

The Commanders ended up selecting Daniels with the second pick that night, but before the draft, a large majority of players coming out of college participated in the NFL Combine to test their physical traits, on-field skills, football IQ, and character. During this time period, players would meet with personnel from many NFL teams to get a grasp on the type of player they are, and with the HBO Max's Hard Knocks show featuring the New York Giants' offseason, we got an inside glimpse of Jayden Daniels' meeting with the Giants' staff including a test from head coach Brian Daboll.

Daniels handled himself well in the pressure-packed situation and ended with "throw a touchdown" - an answer that Daboll apparently liked.

The Giants selected sixth overall in the draft, so by that time the opportunity to snag Daniels had come and gone unless they had tried to make a major move up beforehand, making Daniels' former teammate WR Malik Nabers their pick.

Daniels will have his work cut out for him as a rookie, but he has shown thus far into his short NFL career that he is willing to put forth the effort, time, and work needed to make sure that he succeeds in Washington.

Max's Hard Knocks Offseason with the New York Giants airs on Tuesdays at 9:00 PM ET.

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024.

