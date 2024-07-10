WATCH: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Grilled by Giants Coach on Hard Knocks
The Washington Commanders selected their perceived quarterback of the future when they selected prolific dual-threat QB out of LSU Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Daniels play during his last season with the Tigers saw him throw for close to 4,000 yards while also running for over 1,000 making him one of the more highly sought after QBs in this past April's draft.
The Commanders ended up selecting Daniels with the second pick that night, but before the draft, a large majority of players coming out of college participated in the NFL Combine to test their physical traits, on-field skills, football IQ, and character. During this time period, players would meet with personnel from many NFL teams to get a grasp on the type of player they are, and with the HBO Max's Hard Knocks show featuring the New York Giants' offseason, we got an inside glimpse of Jayden Daniels' meeting with the Giants' staff including a test from head coach Brian Daboll.
READ MORE: Commanders Call Back to History With Uniform Update
Daniels handled himself well in the pressure-packed situation and ended with "throw a touchdown" - an answer that Daboll apparently liked.
The Giants selected sixth overall in the draft, so by that time the opportunity to snag Daniels had come and gone unless they had tried to make a major move up beforehand, making Daniels' former teammate WR Malik Nabers their pick.
Daniels will have his work cut out for him as a rookie, but he has shown thus far into his short NFL career that he is willing to put forth the effort, time, and work needed to make sure that he succeeds in Washington.
Max's Hard Knocks Offseason with the New York Giants airs on Tuesdays at 9:00 PM ET.
READ MORE: Washington Among Teams Brandon Aiyuk Could Be Traded To
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Have Two Top-Ranked LBs
• Washington History Brought Back in 2024 Uniform Update
• Commanders Roster Bottom 10 In NFL
• Johnny Newton Looking to 'Baptize' Teams That Passed Him Up