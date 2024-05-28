Proposed Trade Has Commanders Sending Away Talented Defensive Tackle
The Washington Commanders are headed in a new direction. They have flipped the roster and rebuilt their front office and coaching staff. There are still some areas where they can improve however and that could likely mean making a few more moves in order to get the most out of their current roster.
According to Bleacher Report, a move that the Commanders could, and should, look into is moving DL Jonathan Allen via trade as they have Washington sending Allen to the Chicago Bears for a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
READ MORE: Commanders Back Austin Ekeler Added Getting Married to an Already Busy Offseason
"Jonathan Allen seems to love the new direction of the defense in Washington under new head coach Dan Quinn. The question is whether the new front office feels the same love. They just handed Daron Payne a massive contract extension and drafted Jer'Zhan Newton in the draft.
For starters, the new front office didn't give Payne the contract he's playing on, but they did draft Newton, and we can't lie and say that move didn't raise some eyebrows around these parts.
The 6'3", 300-pound defensive tackle is used to playing a healthy snap share. He was at 82 percent in 2022 and 79 percent in 2023. But with the added depth and additions on the defensive line that also includes former second-round pick Phidarian Mathis and former Dallas Cowboys selection John Ridgeway III, it's fair to wonder if his snap share will stay the same and whether he's in the Commanders' plans beyond 2024.
"Jonathan Allen seems to love the new direction of the defense in Washington under new head coach Dan Quinn. The question is whether the new front office feels the same love."- Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report
If he's not, then Allen might be better off in a situation where he's still a featured player. That would surely be the case in Chicago, where he would reunite with former Commanders teammate Montez Sweat and net a similar trade return to what the New York Giants got for Leonard Williams."
The move would make a ton of sense, especially with the recent drafting of Johnny Newton in the second round of last month's draft. Defensive line wasn't necessarily a target for the Commanders that early in the draft, but Newton was the best player still available making it difficult to pass up on him.
READ MORE: The Veteran Receiver Washington Should Consider Signing
With the depth they already have and the addition of Newton once he comes back from his foot surgery the Commanders could get a decent return back for someone like Allen that will help with the future of the team.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter