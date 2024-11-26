Is Jayden Daniels Still The Overwhelming Favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?
The 2024 rookie draft class was one for the books as we saw six quarterbacks taken in the first round with all having upside in some sort of fashion that teams were willing to utilize their first-round pick on. The class was headlined by the first three quarterbacks taken off the board Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye.
For Daniels and Williams, the thought was pretty clear as they would be expected to come in and contribute immediately. However, Drake Maye, sat and learned while waiting for his moment, and Bo Nix won the job and never looked back with the Broncos.
Now, more than halfway through the season, speculation is starting to run wild about end-of-the-season award winners and despite taking an early lead in the race for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels is being quickly gained upon by Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
According to DraftKings, Daniels still has the best odds at -135 but Nix's odds to win the prestigious award have improved drastically over the past few weeks as he now sits at +110 to win the award.
The two couldn't be any more alike in how they have led their teams. Both Nix and Daniels have led their teams to surprising 7-5 records with the playoffs in sight but they have also both put up identical statistical numbers as Daniels has completed 68.4% of his passes to Nix's 64.9%, passed for 2,613 yards to Nix's 2,548, and both own solid touchdown to interception ratios with Daniels having 12/5 and Nix 16/6.
The recent shift in the Offensive Rookie of the Year odds likely has to do with Daniels and the Commanders losing three straight after such a strong start while Nix and the Broncos have seen improvement over that same period. Daniels and the Commanders will look to rebound from a heartbreaking loss to the Cowboys and show the country why they are still one of the best in the business on the offensive side of the ball when they match up against the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.
