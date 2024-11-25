Where Are Commanders in Playoff Picture After Cowboys Loss?
The Washington Commanders are slipping in the standings after a 34-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 at Northwest Stadium.
The loss, coupled with the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, extended the gap between first and second place in the NFC East.
The Eagles are now 9-2, good enough for a 2.5 game lead over the Commanders in the division standings. The two teams will meet once again in Week 16, but the Eagles will control their own destiny even if they lose to the Commanders in Washington.
That means the Commanders are likely going to need a Wild Card berth in order to qualify for the playoffs, and two spots are likely already going to the NFC North, which houses the 10-1 Detroit Lions, 9-2 Minnesota Vikings and 8-3 Green Bay Packers.
The Commanders are a full 1.5 games back of the Packers, which likely means the only spot the team can get is the No. 7 seed, which the team currently holds.
The Commanders are a game ahead of the Arizona Cardinals for the final playoff spot in the NFC. On top of that, the Commanders have the tiebreaker after beating them in Week 4 in Glendale. So, the Commanders have a cushion when it comes to the playoff picture.
However, the Commanders cannot afford to lose many more games because the gap is closing. And if the losing streak continues, they may eventually find themselves on the outside looking in.
