Commanders retain key piece for 2025 season
The Washington Commanders have retained a key depth piece in their secondary, as cornerback Kevon Seymour is expected to re-sign with the team for the 2025 season, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Seymour, a respected veteran, brings experience and versatility to the Commanders’ defensive backfield.
Over his career, he has appeared in 67 games, providing valuable contributions both on special teams for Washington.
The 31-year-old defensive back originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2016. He later had stints with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles before joining Washington last season.
Though he has seen limited action as a defensive back, his consistency and willingness to embrace his role on special teams have kept him in the league.
Seymour's return should provide Washington with a steady veteran presence on special teams as they look to improve in 2025.
