Commanders owner Magic Johnson reveals meeting with QB Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders are suddenly spoiled when it comes to star power.
It isn't that the Commanders haven't had well-known players on the roster over the years, but right now, that noteriety is transcending even the field with people like Earvin 'Magic' Johnson involved as part of the team's ownership group.
As it tends to go, when famous people get together, other people tend to pay attention. So when the Washington owner revealed he sat down to discuss several matters with Daniels and his mother/agent, there was no surprise that it got quite a bit of attention.
"I enjoyed sitting down with our star Quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mom Regina Jackson today talking about this upcoming season and life after football," Johnson shared in a social media post. "Commander fans, we have a true leader. It was great to get to know Jayden off the field and listen to his mom’s vision for his brand!
Daniels has been reluctant to fully embrace his star status as the quarterback of the Commanders and 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but that hasn't stopped him from doing his best to nurture his exploding public image.
Making the rounds during the week leading up to the Super Bowl in New Orleans we're pretty sure he and his team, led by his mother Regina, turned down more interviews than they were able to grant. However, in every one, you'd never get a sense that Daniels was experiencing fatigue from being asked similar lines of questioning at nearly every stop.
It comes with the territory, and it is something that Johnson is not only intimately familiar with, but an expert at navigating.
As successful as Johnson was during his playing days as one of the marquee names and faces associated with the NBA's greatest generation, he's just as successful off the field.
Sharing his knowledge of that side of things with Daniels isn't a new venture for Johnson who we already know has also met with other players like linebacker Bobby Wagner, a close friend of the quarterback, conicidentally.
When all is said and done the time playing in the NFL is often one of the shortest eras in a player's life. How they use that time to set up the rest of their lives is incredibly important. Having a mentor like Johnson who can help young stars find success in both arenas is incredibly important, and should be incredibly exciting for fans of Washington who are hoping the owner's next ring and the quarterback's first come at the same time.
