Commanders release statement after FedEx founder's death

The Washington Commanders are sending their condolences to FedEx founder Frederick Smith.

Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are mourning the death of FedEx founder Frederick W. Smith, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 80.

The naming rights to Washington's stadium belonged to FedEx from 1999-2024, and the team worked with the company in many other ways over the years.

The Commanders released a statement after Smith's death on social media.

Commanders sharing their condolences

"The Washington Commanders mourn the passing of Frederick W. Smith, FedEx founder and executive chairman," the statement reads.

"Mr. Smith was a highly respected philanthropist and innovative businessman whose investments once included a minority stake in our team. He also proudly served our country in the US Marine Corps.

"We send our sincere condolences to Mr. Smith's family and loved ones, as well as our friends across the FedEx organization."

Smith bought a minority stake in the Washington franchise in 2003 along with Robert Rothman and Dwight Schar, but sold it back to Dan Snyder in 2021 after his involvement in multiple scandals.

Smith also has family ties across the NFL. His son, Arthur, is the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His first job in the NFL saw him serve as a defenive quality control coach for Washington from 2007-08.

He worked with the Tennessee Titans from 2011-20 before becoming head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2021-23. He joined the Steelers last season and is entering his second year with the team.

