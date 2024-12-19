Washington Commanders Reveal Second Injury Report Before Philadelphia Eagles Game
The Washington Commanders have a massive matchup coming. For the second time this season, they are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, an NFC East rival of theirs. While a division title is out of reach, thanks to the Eagles, the Commanders can make the playoffs with an at-large wild card bid.
The Commanders are going to need plenty from their offense to pick up a crucial win. With their 9-5 record, they are right on the bubble of a playoff bid as the No. 7 team in the NFC.
Ahead of the matchup, here is how Washington's injury report looks:
Did not participate:
- G Sam Cosmi, illness
- TE John Bates, illness
- LB Dante Fowler Jr., groin/personal
Limited participant:
- DT Jonathan Allen, pectoral
- TE Zach Ertz, concussion/rest
- S Jeremy Chinn, concussion
- C Michael Deiter, ankle
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee/rest
- WR Luke McCaffrey, shoulder
- DT Daron Payne, back
Zach Ertz seems to be making improvement with his concussion, as he was limited on Thursday after being a non-participant on Wednesday. John Bates was added to the report with illness, which also held Sam Cosmi out of another practice.
