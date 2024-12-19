Commander Country

Washington Commanders Reveal Second Injury Report Before Philadelphia Eagles Game

The Washington Commander are getting healthier ahead of their marquee matchup.

Kade Kimble

Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (12) picks up yards around Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) Monday, September 23, 2024 at Paycor Stadium.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (12) picks up yards around Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) Monday, September 23, 2024 at Paycor Stadium. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have a massive matchup coming. For the second time this season, they are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, an NFC East rival of theirs. While a division title is out of reach, thanks to the Eagles, the Commanders can make the playoffs with an at-large wild card bid.

The Commanders are going to need plenty from their offense to pick up a crucial win. With their 9-5 record, they are right on the bubble of a playoff bid as the No. 7 team in the NFC.

Ahead of the matchup, here is how Washington's injury report looks:

Did not participate:

  • G Sam Cosmi, illness
  • TE John Bates, illness
  • LB Dante Fowler Jr., groin/personal

Limited participant:

  • DT Jonathan Allen, pectoral
  • TE Zach Ertz, concussion/rest
  • S Jeremy Chinn, concussion
  • C Michael Deiter, ankle
  • DE Clelin Ferrell, knee/rest
  • WR Luke McCaffrey, shoulder
  • DT Daron Payne, back

Zach Ertz seems to be making improvement with his concussion, as he was limited on Thursday after being a non-participant on Wednesday. John Bates was added to the report with illness, which also held Sam Cosmi out of another practice.

