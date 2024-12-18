Commander Country

Can Commanders Upset Eagles in Week 16?

The Washington Commanders are playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16 for an NFC East showdown.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs past Washington Commanders defenders on way to a 39-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles have won 10 straight games, but one week that brought them some trouble during their streak came when the Washington Commanders visited Lincoln Financial Field in Week 11.

The Commanders held a lead until the fourth quarter when the Eagles began to catch fire.

That game, along with the current set of circumstances, has prompted CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco to predict a Commanders upset against the Eagles at home in Week 16.

"This is a big game in terms of the postseason. The Eagles are riding a 10-game winning steak, while the Commanders have won their last two. The Eagles are coming off a tough, physical game with the Steelers, which can wear a team down. Washington needs this game more, and it will play out that way," Prisco writes.

Even though the Eagles are favored, the Commanders have a shot. Washington has a lot to play for with a postseason spot yet to be clinched. They can get into the postseason as early as this weekend if they win, so the team is certainly motivated to get revenge on the Birds.

