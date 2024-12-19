Commander Country

Commanders Coach Reveals How Jayden Daniels Has Grown

Jayden Daniels is maturing quickly for the Washington Commanders.

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts to throwing a touchdown to wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has grown a lot over the course of his rookie season, and his team is thankful for his efforts.

Daniels has started all 14 of the Commanders contests so far this season, resulting in a 9-5 record for Washington.

Daniels has the team in prime position to make a run towards the postseason, and Commanders coach Dan Quinn believes he knows why his rookie quarterback has helped the team get there.

"For me, it's the things that don't show up on the stat sheet. It's checking to the right play, it's getting to the right protection, it's taking care of the football with great decisions," Quinn said.

Daniels has impressed in the box score, throwing for 3,045 yards and 17 touchdowns against six interceptions while rushing for 656 yards and six scores. But he has also shown the maturity and resolve that's needed to be a starting quarterback in the NFL, and the fact that he has done it in such a short time is remarkable.

Daniels and the Commanders face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

