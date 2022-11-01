Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Proud of Washington's 'Resilience' After Win vs. Colts

The Washington Commanders are happy after winning their third straight game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Trailing by two scores late in the fourth quarter, Washington needed to pull out all the stops and not panic to grab the win. And that's exactly what they did.

Head coach Ron Rivera talked after the game and shared his pride for his team's resilience in a come-from-behind victory.

“Just their resilience and the way they continued to believe,” Rivera said post game. “You come to the sideline and just before we went out and kicked the field goal, their guys are talking about, hey, we've just got to get it down into field goal range and we'll go from there. Defense was like, hey, Coach, if we get back out there, we can get that stop, we can get the ball back. That was a couple of real positive attitude things.”

The Commanders needed a touchdown to take the lead with 30-odd seconds left in the fourth quarter. Taylor Heinicke found “homecoming star” Terry McLaurin on a long ball to set up a first and goal, with Washington punching it in to secure a famous win.

Rivera spoke about McLaurin’s return to Indianapolis and stated that the receiver handled it as a regular game.

“He did, he handled it as a normal game,” Rivera said. “Just the fact that a lot of us were aware that this was his homecoming, and I knew early on we got him the ball a couple times, he made a couple of big plays early on, and that was big for him.”

With three wins on the bounce, things are starting to happen for the Commanders. The locker room chemistry is beginning to build, which Rivera wants to build on.

"I think it's what's coming,” Rivera said on chemistry building. “I think it's a good group of young men. There's a group of guys that they like hanging around with each other. I mean, you look at the things that they've done and things that they do and just being around it makes for a good locker room and, and again, things can be very positive when you're winning and so we've just gotta build on this, this is a great opportunity for us to build on.”

There is certainly a good feeling around the team right now. With three consecutive wins and now facing the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles in the next two weeks, Washington has a chance to make a statement and build on that impressive chemistry already being built.

Follow @aschultz_15 on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.