Regarding homecomings, Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin was the king on Sunday. In his return to where it all began, the 27-year-old played a crucial part in the 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

In his locker room speech post-game, the receiver, who Ron Rivera awarded the game ball, said he does everything for his teammates.

“All I want to do is make plays for y’all, McLaurin said. “That’s all I want to do to help this team and the way we fight, the way we don’t give up on each other, the way we come in and fight for fourth fricken quarters, defense keeps us in it, offense doing our thing, special teams flipping the field. That’s what we got to do to keep it going man, one day at a time, one play at a time, and I’m just happy to play with y’all for real.

“I get the glory, but I do it for y’all.”

He got the glory alright.

Washington was driving for the go-ahead touchdown with under 39 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. Taylor Heinicke dropped back and launched a dime in the receiver’s direction. The 27-year-old then went up and made a superb, contested catch to set the Commanders up at the one-yard line.

The following play, Washington would punch it in for the win.

McLaurin finished his homecoming with six receptions for 113 yards as Washington won its third consecutive game.

It looked dire for the Commanders until Heinicke and McLaurin made something out of nothing. Up next for Washington is a tricky assignment in the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

