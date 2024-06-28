Washington Commanders Rookie Fifth-Round Linebacker Named Minicamp Surprise by ESPN
The Washington Commanders are looking to turn the tide and that starts in 2024, although it's already begun. New coaching staff, new players, new schemes, almost everything happening in the DMV surrounding their beloved football team is fresh and that is exciting.
With so much to be excited about there are always points of emphasis when implementing so much newness. How will the players adapt - both veterans and rookies, how will the scheme take shape, how is the process of coming together as a team, the communication between coaching staff and players, how are those players going to fit?
Some of that has played out as we have surpassed rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp, but now we enter the long month before training camp gets underway. Despite the wait, there have already been some surprising standouts thus far, and according to ESPN's John Keim of NFL Nation that player for the Commanders is fifth-round rookie linebacker out of Temple Jordan Magee.
"It's uncertain how much playing time Magee will receive this season. But the fifth-round pick clearly made a strong first impression -- enough to where a position of weakness the past several years can now be considered a strength," Keim says. "The Commanders signed starters Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu in free agency. They already had Jamin Davis, but because of the newcomers they're trying him as an edge rusher. Magee is part of the reason for the optimism. They like how he played in coverage this spring; they also believe he showed he can be an effective blitzer. He's someone they're excited about for the future.
The uber-aggressive, high character and IQ linebacker is already making a name for himself in DC this offseason, coming in prepared to do what it takes to find the field in 2024. Magee came onto the scene for the Temple Owls during his final two seasons collecting 166 tackles, eight sacks, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery playing aggressively and making plays at the line of scrimmage.
Despite being slightly buried on the depth chart, with his main duties likely filling in behind legendary middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, he should see playing time on special teams and even in relief of the aforementioned Wagner as the veteran isn't getting any younger and the team will likely want to keep him fresh as possible when he is in the game.
If Magee can maintain this path that he is on there is reason to believe that he could be one of the unheralded pieces to the turnaround of the league's worst defense under new defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn.
