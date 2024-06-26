Washington Commanders Veteran Reveals Eric Bieniemy's Strange Rule With Team
It's safe to say the Washington Commanders' new-look coaching staff has brought a fresh culture to town. With Dan Quinn as the team's new head coach, a positive culture will be a benefit to the organization and bringing the best out of the players.
This will be the opposite of what offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy brought to the table during his lone season as the offensive coordinator. Right guard Sam Cosmi broke down a strange rule the offensive coordinator had within the offense.
"Last year, I was not allowed to wear my hat backwards [in the building]. So that's a little fun fact there," Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi recently told The Washington Post. "That was something that we as players, offensive side, we weren't allowed to wear our hat backwards."
READ MORE: Where Does Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Rank Among Rookie Quarterbacks?
Having a strong locker room is vital in turning things around as a franchise. Last season, the Commanders' offense wasn't good, and neither was the locker room, apparently. That's sure to change under Quinn's leadership, who has already spoken on the matter. Quinn, himself, enjoys wearing his hat backward. It adds character and is unique, something that helps shape a locker room.
"I respect people's individuality and things that mean something to them," Quinn said. "So whether it's a hairstyle or no facial hair -- like, all the rules that we've all heard throughout our life, I don't necessarily see it that way. I like that people are unique and different."
It's evident there's a culture turnaround taking shape in the DMV. After years of mediocrity, something that can help the on-field product improve is having happy players in a positive environment, a facet of the culture Quinn and his coaching staff have already brought.
"I don't want everybody to wear their hat like me. They don't have to," Quinn continued. "Part of what makes being in a locker room fun [is] different tastes, music or cars, or whatever they like. If it's all the same, it's not as fun. I embrace [that] people are unique and they have special ways that they do things. To me, that's okay, as long as it's in the team."
The Commanders were dead last in the NFC East a season ago, posting a 4-13 record. Drafting a potential franchise quarterback along with new players as his supporting cast -- while also having an overhaul in free agency, the Commanders' roster will look different in 2024. His new-look roster seems to be embracing his style as a head coach as the roster is looking to turn the franchise around in the upcoming NFL season.
READ MORE: Terry McLaurin Says New Washington Commanders Offense 'Playing With a Lot of Energy'
Stick with CommanderGameday for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Connecting Thanks to Coaching Staff Says WR Terry McLaurin
• San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk 'Wouldn't Mind Playing' for Washington Commanders
• San Francisco 49ers Star Has High Praise For Washington Commanders Free Agent Addition
• NFL 'Bold Prediction' Bodes Well For Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels