Washington Commanders Rookie OT Taking 'First Good Step' in Training Camp
The Washington Commanders have a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels, but they could also have another first-year player protecting him on the offensive line.
Brandon Coleman, a third-round pick out of TCU, was listed as the starting left tackle on the team's first unofficial depth chart and that could carry into the season.
"He's really had a good camp," Quinn said of Coleman. "I've seen a couple things that happened, we're referring to some injuries earlier. When Wylie went down in practice, we moved Brandon over to right tackle for 20-25 snaps that day. ‘No problem.’ And he's just got a good demeanor. He is very intentional about his practice, but both he and Jayden have earned that right to start for this first preseason game. Like I said to everybody earlier, this is the first good step and that's what it should be.”
With the Commanders retooling their offensive line, they can go in a number of different directions. But when you have a player as willing and as versatile as Coleman, it makes things easier for Dan Quinn.
Coleman will look to make his preseason debut on Saturday when the Commanders take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.
